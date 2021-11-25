After posing with it for a selfie, a tourist was attacked by a 12-foot crocodile.

A 12-foot crocodile savaged a tourist in the Philippines after he posed with it for selfies. Nehemias Chipada, 68, photographed the lizard in a pool at a theme park in the Philippines, assuming it to be a life-like model.

Chipada, from the Misamis Oriental region, was celebrating his birthday with his family at the Amaya View amusement park in Cagayan de Oro City on November 10 when he was attacked.

The crocodile lunged at Chipada as he stood holding his phone in his right hand, snatching his dangling left arm and pulled him into the water in front of his scared family, according to Yahoo News.

Fortunately, Chipada was able to release himself from the crocodile and flee with his limbs intact, taking one of the crocodile’s teeth with him. Chipada is recovering from the attack in Northern Mindanao Medical Center, according to his daughter, and had surgery on his left arm.

In Amaya View’s fenced-off Noah’s Ark show, Chipada and his family members were posing and taking selfies with concrete reproductions of animals. According to Philippine News Agency, the 68-year-old thought the crocodile was one of the replicas and stepped close to it, tapping it on the head moments before the vicious assault.

Chipada’s family said on Tuesday that they will no longer be filing charges against the resort’s administration after the two parties struck an agreement.

The management of Amaya View has agreed to provide financial support to help Chipada pay for his medical needs.

They said in a statement: “Our company nurse came to his aid right away, administering first aid while he was taken to the nearest hospital. He is currently resting in a suite room at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, where he underwent his procedure.” The park’s administration stated that it will continue to pay all of Chipada’s medical expenditures until he is fully recovered.

Officials from Amaya View further stated that this was the first incidence of its kind in the adventure park since it opened. This is a condensed version of the information.