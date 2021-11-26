After posing as a nurse and working in a hospital for a year, a woman was charged.

A woman spent a whole year working as a nurse at a Canadian hospital, treating patients without anyone noticing she wasn’t a genuine nurse.

Brigitte Cleroux, 49, worked at BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, and pretended to be a nurse.

Cleroux, according to Vancouver police, had a long history of impersonation. According to Global News, she was arrested and accused with working at the hospital falsely between June 2020 and June 2021.

According to court records, Cleroux previously attended nursing school. She, on the other hand, never finished the course and was never granted a license to practice. Her criminal history spans three decades, during which she pretended to be nurses and instructors in various locales.

Cleroux was convicted of impersonation and forgery in Quebec in 1991 when he was 19 years old, according to CBC News.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives issued a warning in June after a woman named Melanie Smith, Melanie Thompson, or Melanie Cleroux illegally portrayed herself as a registered nurse at a women’s hospital in Vancouver.

Cleroux was previously accused earlier this year for impersonating a nurse at a medical and dental clinic in Ottawa, in addition to her most recent accusations for impersonating a nurse in Vancouver.

The charges against Cleroux are “extremely frightening,” according to Danette Thomsen, interim vice-president of the BC Nurses’ Union. She stated that this is the first time she has heard of something so catastrophic occurring in the province of British Columbia.

“The fact that this can happen raises issues about the health-care employers’ controls, and what is in place, and is it adequate — obviously not — to keep our patients and employees safe,” Thomsen said.

Patients who were treated by Cleroux when she pretended to be a nurse in Vancouver are being identified and contacted by the Provincial Health Services Authority and police.

In a statement, VPD Const. Tania Visintin said, “Our investigators worked together with the Ottawa Police Service, which was pursuing a parallel investigation into the same individual.”

“We don’t know how many people in Vancouver were treated by the fake nurse,” Visintin explained, “but we’re working with the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify patients who may have had contact with her.”

A formal statement describing the occurrence was also released by the Provincial Health Services Authority. “We can tell the public that we are thoroughly investigating this situation.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.