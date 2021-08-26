After posing as a delivery driver, an armed group ties up a security guard.

After being threatened with a screwdriver and then tied up by a gang of robbers, a security guard was left “traumatized.”

On January 3 of this year, a terrible burglary occurred at the Strawberry Fields Digital Hub in Chorley.

Marvin Grant, a Warrington gang member, pretended to be a delivery driver to gain entrance to the building around 10.30 p.m.

After his grandmother refused to give him money, a man broke into her home.

Two more men entered the room, and Grant, 44, grabbed the security guard and threatened him with a screwdriver.

Members of the gang then pushed the terrified security guard, who was in his 50s, to a sofa and tied him up.

Grant and one of his associates then attempted but failed to remove the hard drive from the CCTV that had captured the footage, causing £14,000 in damage in the process.

The gang of three remained on the premises for another 40 minutes, with one guarding the security guard and the other two breaking into multiple offices belonging to various businesses and stealing roughly £17,000 in computer equipment.

Shortly after the men fled, the guard was able to release himself and summon the cops.

Grant was arrested on January 20 and appeared in Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, August 24 to plead guilty to robbery and false imprisonment.

Grant had already admitted to five counts of commercial burglary. He was given a five-and-a-half-year term.

The other two males involved, who are seen holding the security guard down on a sofa in the CCTV footage below, have yet to be identified.

DC “This was an extraordinarily stressful occurrence for the victim, who was merely going about his work when he was threatened and tied up,” said Paul Reid of Chorley CID.

“Grant and his colleagues then vandalized the hub, causing thousands of pounds in damage before robbing the building’s independent local companies.

“This incident had a negative impact on five different businesses, leading them to lose money and leaving an innocent man traumatized. This is inexcusable, and we hope that today’s imprisonment sends a strong message that we will not be silenced.” “The summary comes to an end.”