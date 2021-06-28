After Portugal’s Euro 2020 exit, Roy Keane takes aim at Diogo Jota and other Portugal stars, saying, “I become extremely irritated.”

Following Portugal’s Euro 2020 defeat at the hands of Belgium, Roy Keane wasted no time in taking aim at Diogo Jota and his teammates.

Thorgan Hazard’s sensational first-half strike gave Roberto Martinez’s team a 1-0 victory over the holders in Seville.

Portugal had the better chances before Hazard’s goal, with Jota shooting wide and Cristiano Ronaldo forcing a diving save from Thibaut Courtois with a free-kick.

In the second half, Jota was replaced by Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix, who were both sent on to try to save their team.

But it wasn’t meant to be for Fernando Santos’ team, as Keane wasted no time in launching a barrage of shots at Jota and Felix in the aftermath.

“We were surprised (by Jota’s missed chance in the first half),” the former Manchester United midfielder told ITV after the game.

“He’s got a goal in his head. We’ve seen it before, both at home and abroad, with Liverpool.

“Perhaps his initial touch could have been a little better. But he never appears to be at ease. You must also be critical. When you have these opportunities, you must take use of them.”

Before moving on to Felix’s contribution, Keane said, “Portugal’s real lack of talent in the final third.”

“One or two chances – I get irritated when players don’t take their chances, especially when they’re good players.

“There are no justifications. Players can be seen leaning back and missing the target.

“At the very least, put the goalkeeper to the test, since these are good footballers.”

“When that guy got on, Felix, he was a fake. You are required by your country. ‘Hit the bullseye!’ he exclaims. How much is £100 million? If I were Ronaldo, I’d make a beeline for him in the dressing room.”