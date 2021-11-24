After Porto’s performance, Michael Owen explains why he is ‘worried’ by the Liverpool defender.

After Liverpool’s defender Ibrahima Konate’s first-half performance against Porto in the Champions League, Michael Owen stated the defense’worries him.’

The game was scoreless at halftime, but the visitors had several chances to go up in the first 45 minutes.

At the half-hour mark, Konate was ejected for a challenge to Mario’s side.

And the 22-year-errors old’s resulted in a few chances for Porto.

Konate and his center-back partner Joel Matip, according to analyst and former Reds striker Owen, needed to communicate better.

“It’s a big game for Porto, and they’ve gotten in once or twice,” Owen said during the first-half commentary on BT Sport.

“I have to admit, Konate makes me a little nervous.

“He presses a little bit, he comes in and wants to mark men, and he gets done in behind a lot of the time.”

“We missed one or two off the reel where we could’ve demonstrated where people are going in behind him a couple of times there, so I think they just have to be careful without [Virgil] Van Dijk there.”

“It’s possible that communication will be crucial between them. Matip and Konate don’t strike me as two guys who will communicate much with one another.

“They appear to be a little vulnerable.” That needs to be tightened up.” Jurgen Klopp rested Van Dijk since Liverpool had already qualified for the knockout stages.

Tonight’s match is Konate’s first in the Champions League this season, but his fifth in all competitions.