After Pontins personnel approached dad, the family was ordered to leave the children’s disco.

After spending only one day at a chalet near Pontins, a father was mortified to discover his bare feet and socks were dirty.

Alan Lee took his partner and three children to Pontins Prestatyn for a much-needed summer break at the end of July.

The Wirral family had booked into the holiday resort in January but had to pay an additional £97 to alter their ticket to the summer because to pandemic limitations, according to Mirror Online.

Alan, 40, was instantly critical of the cleanliness of the cabin they had been assigned.

He posted a photo of the socks he used to stroll around the hotel, claiming they were ruined after only one day.

“That is just from strolling around the apparently clean floor of the chalet,” he explained.

“That was the case with all of the kids’ socks.

“The previous guests had left food in the cupboard. It hadn’t been sanitized.”

Alan was likewise dissatisfied with his time at Pontins, in part due to a lack of activities for his children.

“We had a joke of a holiday at Pontins Prestatyn,” he remarked.

“We were unaware of any changes when we arrived, yet there was just one club open on the premises.

“People started lining up around 6.30 a.m. for a 45-minute session at the swimming pool, which opened at 9.30 a.m.

“Aside from the £5 trampoline park, there were no other facilities for youngsters on the park.

“We were asked to leave on Saturday evening while waiting for the children’s entertainment to begin because we didn’t have a seat to sit on.

“We couldn’t stand up, and the children couldn’t dance. We were escorted out of the building.”

Pontins was reached out to for comment.