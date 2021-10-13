After police were summoned, a memorial to a murder victim was removed from the park.

The council and police removed a lot of floral tributes to murder victim James Richards.

Jay Richards, who was found dead in an alleyway in Kirkdale on September 22 on his 33rd birthday, was remembered with floral tributes in Crown Street Park in Edge Hill.

The expulsion follows a series of anti-social actions in the neighborhood.

Mum disregarded warnings about men who raped her son.

Four fires were reported to have damaged the park, as well as damage to the grass caused by anti-social motorbike riding and littering with discarded bottles, nitrous oxide canisters, and small resealable bags left in the area, according to Merseyside Police.

A surveillance camera near the park’s entrance was also taken down.

A guy was also arrested on Wednesday, October 6, after a youngster was attacked by a dog in the park and was brought to the hospital.

His wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

The deceased’s relatives agreed to the plan to remove the belongings, and they have been safely stored until they can be collected.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of James Richards, and we realize that individuals grieving his untimely loss would wish to remember him in ways that provide them comfort,” Community Inspector Dave Uren stated.

“However, individuals who bring anti-social behavior and criminality to our towns, where only local citizens suffer, will not be tolerated.”

“The behavior we’ve witnessed in the previous two weeks is a violation of the Environmental Protection Act, the Highways Act, and the Parks and Open Spaces bylaws, but it’s also a problem for local people and families who want to enjoy the park.”

“Liverpool City Council has already carefully removed the tributes and stored them in preparation for collection, and we will continue to monitor the park to prevent similar anti-social incidents.”

The tributes have been removed, according to Liverpool City Council.