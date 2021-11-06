After police use a Taser on him, a man in upstate New York catches fire and is listed in critical condition.

According to law enforcement sources, a 29-year-old man from upstate New York is in severe condition after catching fire when police used a Taser to subdue him.

Jason Jones is in the intensive care burn unit at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he sustained serious injuries after allegedly covering himself in hand sanitizer and clashing with cops.

Last Saturday, a Catskill man allegedly stormed into the village police station and began a fight with authorities. Chief Dave Darling, a former State Police senior investigator, verified that officers were familiar with Jones from past interactions and used a Taser to restrain him.

Darling told the Times-Union, “I think they were concerned he was going to hurt himself, and that’s what began it.” “There are still certain details that we’re working on.” The Greene County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident involving Jones, and he described what occurred to him as “terrible.” Darling did not reply to queries from the New York Times regarding when Jones poured hand sanitizer on himself and whether officers witnessed him doing so.

According to law enforcement sources informed on the inquiry, the man began stripping down in the police station and dousing himself with the flammable chemical in front of officers before being tased. Darling declined to comment on the Times-information. Union’s

An attorney for Jones’ family likewise declined to speak with the newspaper about the case’s specifics.

Kevin A. Luibrand, a family lawyer, said, “We’ve demanded preservation of all recordings and written evidence and have no further comment.” Jones was gravely hurt as a result of the event, he said, but he wouldn’t say why his client was in the police station.

Darling noted that while Catskill police officers do not have body cameras, the police station does have video cameras.

In a letter to Darling on Thursday, Luibrand demanded that the department keep all audio and video records from the street as well as the station. The attorney also asked for the computer data from the Tasers that were used during the event to be saved.

“With the family, the only timeline we’re on right now is to obtain.” This is a condensed version of the information.