After police seized cocaine, ammunition, and fancy clothing, a woman, 63, and five men were arrested.

Police raided ten homes around the country and arrested five men and a 63-year-old woman.

During the operations in Merseyside, Greater Manchester, North Wales, and Durham, drugs, ammunition, and designer clothing were recovered.

According to North Wales Live, police discovered roughly 2kg of suspected amphetamine, ammunition, and a substantial quantity of luxury apparel worth more than £30,000 at three of the houses.

Five men, ages 28 to 50, have been arrested on suspicion of drug conspiracy, while one woman, aged 63, has been arrested on suspicion of drug conspiracy and possession of weaponry.

On Wednesday, all six people remained in detention for interrogation.

“This has been a long-running investigation that our devoted officers have been pursuing for over six months alongside our partners from Merseyside Police, North Wales Police, Cheshire Police, and Durham Constabulary,” Detective Inspector Justin Bryant said on Wednesday.

“Today, we were able to confiscate a considerable amount of drugs and prevent them from reaching our streets, as well as disrupt an organized crime group’s criminal activity.”

“Public information is vital in assisting us in preventing organized crime from causing harm to our communities.”

“We would always encourage people to report anything suspicious to the police – or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.”