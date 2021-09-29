After police seized £128,000 worth of heroin at a train station, a suspect was named.

On September 6, officers were dispatched to Stonehaven Railway Station in Scotland, where they discovered the enormous quantity of drugs.

Following the finding, a guy was arrested and charged in connection with it.

David Lee Woods, 32, of Liverpool, was scheduled to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Stonehaven is located 15 miles south of Aberdeen on Scotland’s North East coast.

The population of the town is believed to be around 12,000 people.

“On Monday, September 6, 2021, officers seized heroin at an estimated street value of £128,000 after a search of a man at Stonehaven Railway Station,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“In connection with the discovery, a 32-year-old male from the Liverpool area was arrested and charged.

“He is scheduled to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court, and the Procurator Fiscal has received a report.”

Liverpool is a city in England. The Crown Office in Scotland has been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

