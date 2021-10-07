After police report racist, anti-Semitic graffiti in the building, Yale President is ‘outraged.’

After the university’s police department reported two cases of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti inside a building, Yale President Peter Salovey stated he was “outraged.”

“Two incidences involving racist and anti-Semitic graffiti have happened within the Kline Biology Tower, which has been under construction and closed to the Yale community,” Salovey wrote in a statement on Tuesday, citing Chief Ronnell Higgins’ message.

“These filthy and vicious acts of hate outrage me, and I am profoundly disappointed that the crew working on the site, members of our police department, and others within our community who have responded to these occurrences have had to see such vile remarks,” the statement added.

According to Salovey’s letter, Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins delivered a message to university community members on Tuesday, outlining two separate vandalism occurrences that occurred in the previous few weeks.

The first incident occurred on September 20, when employees of a construction crew working on the Kline Biology Tower “noticed anti-Semitic and racial graffiti spray-painted within the structure,” according to the Yale Police Department. The construction location inside the biology tower has “been closed and unavailable to the Yale community,” according to police. According to authorities, one construction worker’s “project materials” were also vandalized.

The next day, authorities opened a criminal inquiry into the vandalism and added security cameras to the building site.

On October 2 at around 11:30 p.m. local time, “security cameras showed three young adults who had scaled the perimeter fencing and broken into the Kline construction site,” after police boosted security measures at the building site following the first incident.

The individuals destroyed places inside the facility and spray painted “anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric on internal surfaces,” according to police.

On October 2, Yale Police released multiple photographs of the people caught on video inside the construction site. As police continue their investigation, they have requested the public to come forward with any information about the suspects’ identities.

Higgins stated in the post, “I am appalled and disturbed that these folks have preached hate and bigotry at this worksite.” “This is our community, and we will fight to keep it safe.” In his comments, Salovey stated that in. This is a condensed version of the information.