After police raided residences, a 77-year-old man was named as one of four suspects.

As part of a large-scale drugs sting, four men from Merseyside have been arrested.

On Wednesday, September 29, three males from Liverpool and one from Upton, Wirral, were arrested in early morning searches.

Large sums of money and drugs – presumed to be amphetamines – were seized at doors in Liverpool, Corby, and Northampton.

In total, 11 persons were arrested during the raids, with nine of them facing conspiracy charges.

Three individuals from Liverpool were among those arrested and prosecuted.

A conspiracy to supply amphetamine has been charged against Paul Campbell, 41, of Tom Mann Close, James Connor, 33, of Wapshare Road, and Wayne Toner, 50, of Wapshare Road.

John Chapman, 77, of Upton’s High Street, was also charged with conspiring to distribute amphetamine and possessing amphetamine with the purpose to supply it.

The warrants were issued as part of an investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) into the supply and sale of Class B drugs, specifically amphetamine, from Liverpool to Northamptonshire.

Superintendent Adam Ward, LPA Commander for North Northamptonshire, said: “These warrants were extraordinarily well-planned and clinical in their execution, so I first want to commend the officers involved for doing such an excellent job.”

“This investigation demonstrates that Northamptonshire Police, in partnership with EMSOU, will reach outside our borders to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice, and I hope it reassures the public that we will continue to combat drug offences.

“Organized crime gangs are almost usually arrogant and overconfident; they believe they are untouchable and that their operations go unnoticed.

“The truth is, we know a lot more about them than they think, and we’re usually waiting for the right opportunity to pounce and seize the evidence that will be used to convict them.

“We will continue to make strenuous efforts to combat drug offenses. You are not welcome in our county if you are a drug dealer, and we will do everything we can to bring you down.”