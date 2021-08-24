After police make a finding, a man who was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt is arrested.

After being caught for not wearing a seatbelt, a man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for narcotics offenses.

On Saturday, July 24, about 9.30 a.m., Michael Sherwood was driving without a seatbelt on the Hilden roundabout in Warrington.

Officers pulled him over on Lysander Drive, and he admitted to having a little amount of marijuana on him.

Police discovered more than £20,000 in cash, more drugs, and a number of cell phones after searching his car.

As a result, Sherwood was detained on the spot, and three additional searches were conducted at homes associated to him, yielding a considerable quantity of packed cannabis, £20,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers estimate that the cannabis seized was worth between £166,500 and £194,250 on the street.

Sherwood, of Vulcan Close, Warrington, was accused with money laundering and possession with intent to supply class B narcotics.

On Monday, August 23, he pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to three years and four months in jail at Liverpool Crown Court.

“This is outstanding work by two of our officers and certainly highlights the usefulness of police stop checks,” Detective Constable Mike McDermott said after the sentencing.

“What began as a routine seat belt check ended with the seizure of over £166,000 in cannabis and £41,150 in cash.

“On top of that, Sherwood has been imprisoned for over three years.

“It became evident to us during our investigation that Sherwood was a major player in the supply of illegal substances in the Warrington region, distributing cannabis on a commercial scale.

“While this investigation is over, our struggle against illegal substances and their suppliers continues.

“Intelligence provided by members of the public is critical in this fight, and I encourage anyone with knowledge on suspected drug-related activities in their neighborhood to contact me.

“You will be heard, and we will look into the situation.”