After police investigated a stench, they discovered a £4.3 million cannabis farm.

Merseyside Police discovered a cannabis cultivation in Bootle today.

Officers went to a Bootle industrial unit where they were investigating a cannabis odor.

As a result, police officers discovered a “sophisticated large-scale cannabis crop.”

When two males were observed leaving the cultivation, they were apprehended.

A 26-year-old male and a 35-year-old man with no permanent address were arrested.

1081 plants were seized, with an estimated yearly output of £4.3 million.

“Operation Pelican Officers have today arrested a 26-year-old guy and a 35-year-old male of no fixed residence for Production of Cannabis,” Sefton Police said on Facebook.

Officers were called to an Industrial Unit in Bootle, where they detained two individuals while investigating a cannabis odor. These males were discovered to have left a large-scale, high-tech cannabis production.

“The Liverpool Police Cannabis Dismantling Team then aided in dismantling the cultivation and seized 1081 plants with an estimated annual production of £4.3 million,” says the statement.