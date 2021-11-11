After police installed doors across the city, EncroChat suspects were named.

As part of the investigation into the EncroChat phone network, two men have been charged with narcotics offenses.

As part of an investigation into the supply of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, police executed warrants at four properties in Knotty Ash, Wavertree, and Wirral on Tuesday night.

Richard Weild, 37, of Mount Pleasant Road, Wallasey, was arrested on November 10 and charged with conspiracy to sell heroin, cocaine, and cannabis, as well as possession of illicit goods.

After a man was hit by a car on the street, people attempted desperately to save him.

John Morris, 49, of Knotty Ash’s Dalemeadow Road, was accused with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, and cannabis.

The arrests of a 38-year-old lady from Wallasey and a 66-year-old male from Knotty Ash on November 9 were placed under investigation.

The raids were part of a combined investigation between the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police to stop the EncroChat phone network from being hacked.

“Class A drugs bring mayhem and misery,” said Detective Chief Inspector Paul Lamb of the Merseyside OCP, which is made up of Merseyside Police and National Crime Agency detectives.

“With this operation, the OCP has removed a considerable amount of drugs and prevented their proceeds from being recycled back into more criminal activity.”

“The OCP’s goal to protect the public includes combating the threat of Class A narcotics.”

Weild and Morris are due in court today in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.