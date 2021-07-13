After police halt her car, a mother who won £150,000 on a scratch card could have her prize taken away.

After being imprisoned for conducting a large-scale narcotics supply network, a mother of two who won £150,000 on a scratch card could have her gains taken away.

Elaine Hindley, 42, had a “check list” that Merseyside Police discovered while searching her Toxteth house, where they also discovered a Cartier watch.

The 42-year-old, of Shelmore Drive, managed the drugs supply operation to support her cocaine habit and was only discovered after police pulled over her Ford Focus on Church Road, Wavertree, on April 10 last year.

Hindley was driving with her 13-year-old daughter when authorities smelled marijuana and noticed the mother of two “looked uneasy.”

A search was conducted, and a substantial quantity of sealable pots were removed.

“This appears to be the new practice of distributing cannabis in little pots rather than snap bags,” prosecutor Michael Stephenson said. She was arrested, and a search of her residence was conducted, with a huge holdall containing just under two kilograms of female flowering cannabis heads discovered in the hallway.”

The medication was in a variety of sizes, with a total street worth of £28,000, according to Mr Stephenson.

Officers also found tick lists and other dealer paraphernalia, such as sealable pots and scales.

They also discovered £5,381 in cash and a Cartier watch receipt.

“By a fluke of fate few weeks ago she received a winning scratch card, which was shared with another individual, of £300,000.” Hindley’s barrister Ken Heckle told Liverpool Crown Court.

However, when a Proceeds of Crime hearing is held later this year, this scratch card win will be considered available assets.

The Proceeds of Crime Act (or POCA) authorizes authorities to seek cash from offenders who have amassed wealth through ill-gotten gains.

It is commonly employed after drug dealers have been jailed, and it can result in convicts being compelled to sell their homes, automobiles, or jewelry in order to repay the money.

The seized funds are divided between the police and the government, and are frequently used to fund community projects.

Mr Heckle stated this, despite the fact that Hindley had not. The summary comes to a close.