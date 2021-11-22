After Poland’s crackdown, Lukashenko tells Germany to take nearly 2,000 migrants stuck in Belarus.

According to the Associated Press, Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko requested Germany to take roughly 2,000 refugees who remained at the Belarus-Poland border on Monday after Poland halted a surge of migrants from crossing through.

Lukashenko encouraged Germany to take in the thousands of migrants and chastised EU authorities for refusing to seek a resolution to the deadlock.

At a meeting with authorities, Lukashenko declared, “We must demand that the Germans take them.”

Poland has garnered support from the European Union, NATO, and the United States for driving migrants back to Belarus, claiming to be safeguarding all of Europe.

The EU has accused Lukashenko’s administration of organizing the rise in migrant crossings as a “hybrid attack” in retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions against Belarusian authorities for their crackdown on internal unrest. Belarus refutes the accusation.

Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for Poland’s Border Guard, said Monday that around 300 migrants attempted to cross the razor-wire border fence into the EU on Sunday. According to her, the majority of individuals were stopped, while roughly 60 people who made it through were turned back.

A group of roughly 150 “aggressive immigrants” attempted to cross the border in one effort. Belarus military assisted them by blinding Polish border police with laser and electric torch lights, Michalska added.

According to Michalska, Poland is organizing repatriation flights for hundreds of Iraqi migrants who are now residing in the country’s secured foreigner detention centers.

More than 1,200 Iraqis are among the 1,900 migrants housed in the shelters. According to Michalska, some 700 of them asked for international protection and are awaiting a judgment on whether they would be allowed to remain in the EU. Poland would prefer to fly the rest of the passengers home.

Michalska said Poland is in the process of obtaining authorization from Baghdad to bring the first group of about 80 Iraqis back to Poland on a chartered flight in the coming days. Deportation orders have been issued for approximately 20 of them.

“We’re dealing with the Iraqi side, which must consent to the return of its residents,” Michalska added.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said on Sunday that his country was willing to fund migrant return flights, and the European border agency Frontex said it was working with Poland on such flights.

