After plowing into a construction site, the driver’s car was impounded.

Last night, a man in Liverpool drove his car into a construction site.

The driver managed to crash into the former Gregsons Well bar on the corner of Low Hill and West Derby Road, police said. They were originally mystified as to how the vehicle managed to crash into the premises.

However, after conversing with the driver, they discovered she was driving unaccompanied on a temporary license.

The woman was also driving without L plates, according to officers.

The car’s driver has been identified, and police have seized the vehicle.

A representative for Merseyside Road Policing Unit shared a photo of the white automobile that had collided with the construction site’s barrier.

“We were originally perplexed as to how this driver had managed to crash into this construction site,” they stated.

“When we discovered she was driving unaccompanied without L plates on a Provisional License, we were less perplexed. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.”