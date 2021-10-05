After plotting to see sexual abuse of a baby, a paedophile nurse walked away.

A paedophile who planned to bring a baby to his house so he could watch it being sexually abused was barred from working as a nurse.

In horrifying internet talks, Thomas Harrison concocted a diabolical scheme with who he thought was the infant boy’s father.

The 31-year-old Mossley Hill man was fully ignorant that he was conversing with an undercover cop in an attempt to apprehend him.

Harrison, who worked as an adult nurse at Cornerstone Surgery in St Helens, was removed from the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s (NMC) nursing registration this week.

Harrison’s strategy started on July 23 of last year, when he sent many messages to a phony profile on the dating app Grindr.

After the 31-year-old and his new acquaintance began up a chat, their conversations were transferred to Wickr, an encrypted messaging site.

When the undercover cop inquired about Harrison’s sexual preferences, Harrison replied, “Anything goes.”

Harrison was asked whether he would prefer sexual activity with the police or with his four-month-old son when the officer disclosed he had one. “He would chose the baby,” he replied.

The two agreed to meet, and on the night of July 27, 2020, the officer came at Harrison’s house, where he told the officer to his face that he wanted to witness him torture the child.

Harrison was arrested for aiding the commission of a child sex offence by Merseyside Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and ten years on the Sex Offenders Register in Liverpool Crown Court in October of last year.

“The panel was supplied with a certificate of conviction which revealed that on 16 September 2020 at Crown Court in Liverpool Harrison was convicted of organizing or enabling the conduct of a child sex offence,” according to NMC records from the hearing on September 17.

“The tribunal also took note of Harrison’s admission to the charge leveled against him.

“The panel recognized that Harrison’s conviction was highly serious in character and included a very fragile baby who had been put in an unjustified risk in the past.”

“The summary comes to an end.”