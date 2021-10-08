After pleading guilty to mail fraud, a New York PPE seller faces a 20-year sentence and a $250,000 fine.

After pleading guilty to mail fraud, a New York man who sold personal protective equipment (PPE) online during the initial wave of the COVID-19 outbreak might face up to 20 years in jail.

According to the Department of Justice, Kevin J. Lipsitz filed a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto on Thursday (DOJ). Lipsitz allegedly lied to consumers about rapid delivery times on medical equipment he sold at up to 500 percent markups, while also providing phony tracking numbers and shipping confirmations on items that were not delivered on time. If convicted, Lipsitz may face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution to victims.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said, “With today’s guilty plea, Lipsitz acknowledges to making plainly fraudulent promises and providing fabricated shipping confirmations to hundreds of clients who were in urgent need of life-saving PPE.” “Defendants who shamelessly seek to profit on an extraordinary national calamity like the COVID-19 outbreak will be aggressively prosecuted by this Office.” “Mr. Lipsitz created a system to not only price-gouge, but also steal from individuals who required much-needed PPE supplies during one of the country’s darkest periods. Our citizens must band together in times of crises for the common good. His behavior is reprehensible, and he will now pay the price for his avarice “Inspector-in-Charge of the United States Postal Service, Philip R. Bartlett, added.

Prosecutors claim Lipsitz perpetrated his offenses using the website SuperGoodDeals.com, a Staten Island, New York-based internet retailer. Lipsitz purchased considerable quantities of PPE, including surgical masks and N-95 respirators, during March and May 2020, when demand for PPE was high and supplies were low.

The SuperGoodDeals website “prominently advertised” a claim “that customers could ‘pay today’ and their items would’ship tomorrow,'” according to a DOJ release. After the store gave phony shipment confirmations to excited customers, shipments were delayed for weeks, frequently after buyers protested or attempted to cancel their orders.

In June of 2020, Lipsitz was apprehended. As of Thursday evening, the SuperGoodDeals website was still up and running and appeared to be operating.