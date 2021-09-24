After plans were approved, a new Wetherspoons pub will open in Wirral.

After its license was approved today, Wirral will get a new Wetherspoons pub.

After a hearing at New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion, Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel awarded it a pass to sell alcohol, the JD Wetherspoon bar will open at 1-5 The Mount in Heswall.

The pub chain intended to stay open until 1.30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 00.30 a.m. the rest of the week, but many residents in Heswall were against it.

Every holidaymaker on Jet2 receives a “urgent customer notice.”

The Heswall Society, a 450-member residents’ association, was against the plan.

Roger Lane, the city’s planning officer, stated in January, “There are several residential properties fairly close by, and we believe that this would effect them pretty negatively based on a long history of noise difficulties.”

The pub requested reduced opening hours, between 9 a.m. and 11.30 p.m., with alcohol being served until 11 p.m., at today’s meeting.

A nearby neighbor wrote in his objections to the plan, citing concerns about anti-social behavior and noise, according to Margaret O’Donnell, Wirral Council’s Licensing Manager.

The hours JD Wetherspoons had sought for were shorter than the former Exchange Bar on the same premises, according to Nigel Connor, the pub chain’s head of legal.

Mr. Connor also stated that the pub will employ 50 to 60 employees, either full-time or part-time.

People shouldn’t be concerned about alcohol being served at 9 a.m., he added, because it doesn’t cause difficulties in other Wetherspoons pubs.

Conservative councillor David Burgess-Joyce raised the issue of anti-social behavior in Heswall and asked the bar chain’s representatives if this would offer them something more to solve.

Ged Murphy, a general manager for the pub chain, said the company will put its best foot forward on this and that employees would be required to wear body cameras, which has proven to be a deterrent in the past.

Dave Mitchell, a Liberal Democrat councillor, asked what the bar will do to keep people from getting drunk and causing problems in the neighborhood.

Mr Murphy said that the pub network has solid measures in place to prevent underage drinking, and that managers had been promoted through the ranks after a number of years with the company. “The summary has come to an end.”