After plans were accepted, the former Toxteth vicarage will be converted into a 14-bed HMO.

After receiving planning permission, a former vicarage in Toxteth will be converted into a 14-bedroom house with multiple occupations.

Since the last vicar retired several years ago, St Margaret’s Vicarage on Princes Avenue in Liverpool 8 has been vacant.

Mrs Naama Solomon, the developer, submitted to Liverpool council for permission to convert the 11-bedroom house into a 14-bedroom HMO, which was accepted during a planning committee meeting on December 21.

Plans to convert the site into a 21-bedroom HMO were withdrawn last year.

The current application was initially submitted for a 17-bedroom HMO, but after receiving objections from a heritage specialist, it was lowered to 14 bedrooms throughout the application process.

The building connects to the Grade II* listed St Margaret’s church by a covered walkway and is characterized as having a “commanding presence” on the historic Toxteth street in a report produced by planning officers.

The plans include for certain exterior and interior changes to the structure, as well as the installation of a lift to improve accessibility.

The proposals do not include automobile parking, which planning officers determined was “acceptable” because of the area’s minimal car usage.

While the designs do not feature as many kitchens as would be required for an HMO of this size, planning officer Felicity Collins remarked that due to the property’s restrictions, this was also judged acceptable.

Princes Park Housing Cooperative filed an objection, calling the designs “preposterous.”

“It’s totally inappropriate to consider an HMO anywhere in the city, but particularly in Princes Park ward,” the objection stated, “since the council has imposed a prohibition on HMOs in Princes Park ward, amongst others.”

“Apart from the complete absence of parking spaces, the entire concept is absurd.”

“Give people somewhere good to live, not in a house with sixteen other people.”

Article 4 was recently implemented in various areas of Liverpool, particularly Princes Park Ward, with the goal of reducing the number of properties in multiple occupations (HMOs).

