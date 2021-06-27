After pitching up camp on a disused school field, travellers may face legal action.

On Copy Lane in Netherton, the camp has been set up on the fields of the now-defunct St Ambrose Barlow College.

Sefton Council has threatened to take legal action in order to remove the camp.

This is the second time in the last week that travellers have set up camp in the region, with a group landing on the Thornton Bypass last Friday and the council promising to move them on.

“We are aware of travellers on land near Copy Lane, Netherton, and will be pursuing the legal process to ensure they are moved on,” a Sefton Council spokesperson said.