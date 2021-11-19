After picking up an ordinary household item, the dog is ‘at death’s door.’

After picking up a basic household item, a woman returned home to find her Labrador had fallen critically unwell.

Claire rushed her pet dog to the veterinarian after discovering her lethargic, breathing quickly, and unable to open her eyes.

Claire said on Facebook that there were no indicators that her dog, Pickles, had eaten anything and that she had just gone out for an hour and a half.

“[The] vet was unsure exactly what was wrong but indicated she was in a lot of discomfort,” Claire wrote. Her waggy tail kept perfectly still when she passed out on the vet’s floor.” Because of the severity of Pickles’ condition, the vet advised Claire to take her to an animal hospital.

“Within two hours of her symptoms, the vet called and said they were having trouble stabilizing her, and an ultrasound revealed fluid around her heart and a heart murmur,” Claire continued.

“So they told we needed to pick her up and drive her an hour and a half to a specialised hospital.”

“They thought it was either a cardiac condition or a tumor around her heart, and they told me she might have to have open heart surgery.”

Fearing the worst, the vet advised Claire to double-check that she hadn’t eaten anything poisonous, as “Labradors are notorious as scavengers, and she is no exception!”

“I’ve treated quite a few Labradors with these symptoms after they’ve had Salbutamol toxins,” the vet said after asking if Pickles had come into contact with any inhalers.

Claire explained that three individuals in her household use blue inhalers (which contain Salbutamol) for asthma, so she went seeking for a chewed up inhaler.

“Then I see one in a tank we keep in our entryway, way up on a shelf we didn’t thought she could possibly reach!!!” she explained.

But there was a small puncture hole when I checked!”

She had gotten up on the shelf and bitten into the canister, which had been pressurized and had promptly discharged all of its doses at one (about 200), and she had dropped it back.

