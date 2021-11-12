After physicians missed a deadly infection, a boy who has 20 seizures per day will receive £27 million.

After Alder Hey Children’s Hospital agreed to settle the dispute, the family of a youngster who suffered “catastrophic brain impairments” after physicians failed to spot a virus would receive roughly £27 million.

In September 2009, when he was a toddler, the youngster, who has not been identified, had a “focal seizure” on the right side of his face and was transported to Alder Hey’s emergency room.

He had a second seizure at the emergency room, but he was sent home after being observed for a short time.

He was brought back to the hospital a short time later, and five days after his first visit, he was diagnosed with HSV, a type of herpes virus that caused swelling in his brain.

The now 13-year-old has “severe learning challenges, slight right hemiplegia, severe drug-resistant multifocal epilepsy, autism, and significant behavioural disorders with violent outbursts,” according to a written High Court judgment.

The kid will require round-the-clock care, modified housing, therapies, and specialized medical equipment for the rest of his life, according to the court.

In outlining the virus’s destruction, Judge Mr Justice Fordham wrote: “The Claimant was a normal-developing child who could walk unassisted and was speaking his first few words.

“I read about how each family member’s world was ‘turned upside down.’

“Since September 2009, I’ve seen descriptions of the role at various phases during the past twelve years and two months.

“Seizures that began at the end of 2010, described as 10 to 20 seizures per day, including four or more per night, seizures that required mum or dad to stand behind the Claimant with arms wrapped tightly around him to help him, and later came to include ‘drop seizures,’ which required the Claimant to use a wheelchair and wear a helmet when out and about.

“I’ve seen photographs and read witness accounts. I’ve learned how mum and dad started to function as a ‘tag team,’ with one of them always there with the Claimant.

“Mum was generally the one who did that, especially when dad was at work as a.”

