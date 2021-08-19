After phoning 999 for her mother, a five-year-old girl was dubbed a “superhero.”

Viewers of BBC Ambulance were eager to congratulate a young girl for calling an ambulance for her mother.

After her mother grew ill, five-year-old Jasmin dialed 999 on Thursday night’s episode.

Ellie, the phone operator, spoke with Jasmin as she tried to gain aid from her mother in this episode.

“My name is Jasmin, and I am a five-year-old child.”

Ellie inquired if she was alone, to which Jasmin replied, “It’s just me and mummy, mummy’s really sick.”

Ellie asked Jasmin whether she might knock on a neighbor’s door next door.

“No, I can’t because I’m a small girl,” Jasmin explained. “Please hurry up and come.”

Ellie urged Jasmin to go to the door and let the paramedics in when she heard a commotion outside.

She carried the phone with her and opened the door, ensuring that her mother received the assistance she required.

Ellie was noticeably agitated after she got off the phone with Jasmin, and her coworkers were astounded by how articulate the small child was.

Viewers at home were astounded by Jasmin’s phone call, and many of them praised her on social media.

“Aww, Jasmin, such a courageous little girl,” Jodi exclaimed. A 5-year-old knows how to dial 999 and is assisting her mother. What a miniature hero.”

“Oh, Jasmin,” Lorraine exclaimed. You’re a cute tiny thing. What a brave little kid she is. “I hope mummy is doing well.”

“Oh Jasmin, what a brave little girl,” Kay exclaimed.

“Such a brave girl, amazing, well done Jasmin,” Jenny exclaimed.