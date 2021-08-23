After Pfizer’s vaccine received FDA approval, Biden asks businesses to mandate vaccination.

President Joe Biden has urged businesses to “do what I did last month” by requiring staff to be vaccinated or face harsh consequences.

During a Monday press conference, Biden said, “If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or municipal leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to compel vaccinations, I call on you now to do it, require it.” “We don’t have time to waste.”

Following the full FDA clearance of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday, this news was made. The FDA said Pfizer’s vaccine had met the “high standards for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality” required for approval in a statement issued by the agency’s acting commissioner, Janet Woodcock.

Biden compared the COVID vaccination to the doses that helped eradicate Polio, Smallpox, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella in his speech. He emphasized that vaccine requirements for students, medical professionals, and troops had been in place for “decades,” and that “it only makes logical to mandate a vaccine to combat the spread of COVID-19.”