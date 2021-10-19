After perplexing scenes on Coronation Street, fans often ask the same question.

As the soap’s main stunt week began, fans of Coronation Street were left wondering the same thing.

On Monday night’s double journey to Weatherfield, two calamities hit, and the ITV broadcast began with dramatic scenes.

Debbie Webster’s House of Horrors event began in the episode, but something more horrific was about to unfold in real life.

Dev, Asha, and Aadi Alahan were soon seen breaking down in pouring rain on a country road, only to be slammed into by a prison van carrying Harvey Gaskell.

Kevin Webster arrived with his pickup truck as Harvey exited the van.

But, before he could aid, he was hit in the head by Harvey as he walked down the street toward the cobblestones.

Dev and Aadi ultimately come to in the wreckage of their automobile, but the corner shop owner rescued his comatose daughter while Aadi cried for his father’s help.

As he returned to assist his kid, their car caught fire, leaving supporters to wonder if Aadi made it out alive.

Meanwhile, Abi Franklin confronted her son’s killer, Corey Brent, following a failed attempt to confront him at his house.

Abi eventually pulled out a revolver while he harassed her. She fired a shot at a glass mirror, not knowing it was genuine, and the footballer feared for his life.

But, just as Abi’s finger was on the trigger, the ground gave way, and they found themselves underground in the Victorian sewer.

Despite all of the drama, Corrie viewers remained perplexed and had the same question.

“Do they even realize Halloween is only a week away?” one inquired.

“I’m perplexed as to why Halloween is on the 18th,” another said.

“Why are we celebrating Halloween two weeks early?” enquired a third.

A fourth voice echoed the first: “Is there anything I’m missing? Why are they celebrating Halloween two weeks before the rest of the world?” “It’s part of the event Debbie is putting on,” Corrie responded to one. As part of ITV’s Super Soap Week, there will be lots more action this week.

At the very least, it has been proven.