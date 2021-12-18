After peering out his door, a Liverpool student shivered with horror.

When the Taliban showed up on his doorstep, a Liverpool student shivered with horror.

Mustafa Rezazadah, 27, was alone at home when armed guys began hammering on his door.

When he peered through the peephole and saw a bunch of men, he immediately recognized them and trembled.

Mustafa told The Washington Newsday: "I was extremely concerned. You always believe you're so brave and have no fear of anything.

“However, in such circumstances, things are a little different. Your heartbeat isn’t the same as everyone else’s. I was nervous and had a fast heartbeat.

“I was also living alone at the time. I didn’t have a family, so there was another issue.

“Afghanistan is a country in where elders are always revered. They pay attention to them. And I was the only one there.

“To be honest, I was shaking, so I didn’t open it.”

The Taliban arrived in Kabul before the rumors.

Mustafa didn’t know for sure that they were in Kabul, but he heard voices on the street outside his flat around midnight.

He’d just finished a Zoom conversation with over 100 people who’d banded together the week before to launch an advocacy campaign in the aftermath of watching one Afghan region after another fall to the Taliban.

They were now within 100 meters of him, attempting to open car doors as he looked from the window.

They arrived at his door less than a day later.

Mustafa had grown accustomed to being in the presence of violence.

He recalls being startled awake by an explosion at the German Embassy around the time he started working for TOLO, one of Afghanistan’s biggest commercial TV channels.

The 2017 terror incident in Kabul was the bloodiest, with 150 people killed and hundreds injured.

Every day, his commute to and from work was perilous, as his employer, adjacent embassies, and the government ministry where his mother worked were all targeted by car bombs and killings.

Even when he knows he and his family are safe, Mustafa’s practice of repeatedly calling around to check if family members are alive after news of an attack is burnt into his head.

