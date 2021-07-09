After paying full fee for parking during a hospital visit, a woman was fined £100.

During a medical visit, a woman was fined £100 for paying the only available price to park in a private car park.

Despite paying the full £3.50 requested by the ticket machine at the Shepherd Street car park in Liverpool city centre, Louise Fisher from Southport received a parking penalty notice giving a reduced punishment of £60.

The 48-year-old said the fee was £4.50 on the signs in the car park, but the only option to pay was at a ticket machine that still displayed the old price of £3.50. She canceled the payment, re-entered her registration number, and the computer again said £3.50, which Louise paid with her credit card.

“I had a talk with my husband, ‘Oh, should we just pay the 60 pounds and be done with it?’” Louise told the ECHO after receiving the charge notice in March. Then I realized, ‘You know what, I wasn’t at blame.’ It wasn’t my fault. ‘It’s them,’ says the narrator.

The foster carer filed an appeal with Car Parking Partnership, often known as Parkingeye, the company that manages the car park she used during her visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

“Unfortunately, the tariff purchased was insufficient and did not cover the entire duration of the stay,” the company told Louise in a letter.

Knowing she was correct, Louise submitted her case to POPLA, an independent appeals service, which upheld her claim this week.

A Parkingeye representative told the ECHO in a statement: “We have now rescinded the parking fee notice following a successful appeal through POPLA, an independent organisation and Ombudsman that examines all cases.

“Parkingeye has a BPA (British Parking Association)-audited appeals mechanism, which we would encourage any motorist to use if they believe their cases have true mitigating circumstances.”

However, Louise wonders how many others in her situation paid the lesser penalty instead of contesting the fine.

‘I told the ECHO,’ she said “Who else has gone in there, some little old lady or whatever, parked there, and thought to themselves, ‘Oh no, they’re going to frighten me with a £100 fine, I’d better pay it’? The summary comes to a close.