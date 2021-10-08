After ‘pathetic excuses,’ a court issues an ultimatum to a fanatical bully.

A bully who threatened and battered his ex-girlfriend has been given until late November to do 70 hours of unpaid labor or face the consequences.

Ryan Barr, who gained an internet following thanks to false claims that he appeared in Hollyoaks, was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid community service in January after narrowly avoiding jail.

He’s barely completed a fraction of that labor, and a court today called some of his arguments for not complying with his sentence “pathetic excuses.”

Mum nearly avoided an HGV before killing the headteacher while driving the wrong way down M57.

Barr snorted cigarettes into his girlfriend’s throat, poured bleach on her, and forced her to watch while he beat up their dog.

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, who handed down the sentence after the 25-year-old acknowledged to controlling and coercive behavior, saying some of the violence was “very ugly.”

“A lot of our relationship was distinguished by horrible and disgraceful behavior on your side,” he continued.

“You were abusive, threatening, and violent toward her.”

“You financially mistreated her by taking out unwarranted and excessive loans, which she is now clearly saddled with.”

“At times, the aggression and violence directed at her was very terrible, involving things like stabbing her in the neck with a cigarette or throwing bleach on her.”

Those offenses occurred in 2018, and the court heard assertions that he had altered his ways since then.

Barr was sentenced to 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and 150 hours of unpaid community service.

However, he appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today and admitting to violating his suspended sentence by failing to appear for appointments related to his term in May and August of this year.

On behalf of the Probation Service, Martyn Walsh said in court that he had only performed 10 and a half hours of unpaid labour.

The court heard that one of the excuses was that he was “dizzy.”

Judge Denis Watson, QC, who had heard about a defendant who had completed 275 hours of unpaid labour in a considerably shorter amount of time in a previous case, called this “unimpressive.”

Barr, a fantasist who went by the name Romeo and boasted of a “global” social media following based on lies, testified in court. “The summary has come to an end.”