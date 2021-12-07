After passing a Swiss review, the ‘Sarco’ Assisted Suicide Pod could be available in 2022.

According to a local Swiss news station, a portable capsule developed for use in assisted suicide has been approved by Switzerland’s medical review board and could be available within the year.

Exit International created the “Sarco” suicide pod using 3D printing technology. The contentious capsule has passed legal scrutiny for use, according to Swiss Info, a news platform run by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation.

According to Swiss Info, some 1,300 persons died by assisted suicide in Switzerland in 2020, using the procedure of drinking liquid sodium pentobarbital. The medicine causes a person to go asleep within two to five minutes of ingestion, but Sarco provides an alternative that does not need the usage of prohibited substances.

Exit International’s Philip Nitschke spoke with Swiss Info about the Sarco, which is named after the sarcophagus funeral receptacles used in ancient Greece and Egypt.

“We want to get rid of any form of psychiatric review from the process and give the individual autonomy over the procedure,” he explained. “Our goal is to create an artificial intelligence screening system that will determine an individual’s mental capacity.” Naturally, there is a great deal of skepticism, particularly among psychiatrists.” Before being allowed to use the Sarco, persons would be checked through an online test, according to Nitschke. When a person passes the exam, they are given a code that allows them to use the machine.

The Sarco is activated from the inside, according to Nitschke, who explained to Swiss Info that the user would be given a series of questions before the machine can be turned on. If the person within decides to quit, the process can also be stopped.

Another advantage of Sarco, according to Nitschke, is that its portability allows patients to choose where they want to die.

He replied, “The machine can be towed wherever for the death.” “For example, it could be in a beautiful outdoor location or on the premises of an assisted suicide group.” “The individual will enter the capsule and lie down,” Nitschke explained. “It’s incredibly relaxing.” A button within the pod initiates the process of lowering the oxygen level from 21% to 1%. According to Nitschke, the process takes about 30 seconds.

“Death occurs as a result of hypoxia and hypocapnia, as well as oxygen and carbon. This is a condensed version of the information.