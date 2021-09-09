After passers-by dialed 999, a man was rescued from the Mersey River.

Due to reports of a man in difficulty in the River Mersey, emergency personnel descended on the Wirral waterfront late last night.

The man is understood to have been swimming when he became disoriented near Egremont Promenade, Wallasey, at around 10.30 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday).

After reports of a guy entering the water, ambulance and fire units were dispatched.

Three fire engines were dispatched, as well as a search and rescue crew and the Merseyside Fire and Rescue boat.

“The rescue boat carried out a search and at 10.55pm a victim was retrieved,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) spokesperson said.

“He was alert and breathing, so an ambulance was dispatched.

“He was taken to the Royal after being checked by paramedics at the Pier Head and suffering from the affects of coming into touch with cold water.”

