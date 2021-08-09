After party photos of Coronation Street’s Alina have sparked rumours that she is ‘leaving’ the soap.

Ruxandra Porojnicu, who portrays Alina Pop on Coronation Street, has stirred a social media frenzy after sharing photographs of what appeared to be a goodbye party.

Ruxandra has recently been embroiled in some difficult stories, with her character Alina miscarrying as a result of a fire sparked by her partner Tyrone’s daughter Hope.

After looking at Ruxandra’s recent social media posts, Corrie fans have speculated that she may be departing the drama soon, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ellie Warner of Gogglebox shares a rare photo of her beau on a date night.

Ruxandra remarked on Twitter, sharing photographs from what fans believe was a “leaving do,” “This week has been such a great one!!”

“And it’s all because of the fantastic folks I got to spend time with.

“I wish I could have taken a picture with each of you, but you already know who you are. Thank you very much!”

Ruxandra was photographed with her on-screen love Tyrone, aka actor Alan Halsall, as well as Jennie McAlpine, who plays Tyrone’s ex Fiz Stape, and Alexandra Mardell, who plays Alina’s housemate Emma Brooker, at Manchester’s Australasia restaurant and accompanying Sunset bar on Spinningfields.

Alexandra also uploaded a photo with Alya Nazir’s co-star Sair Khan and Daisy Midgely’s co-star Charlotte Jordan.

She also posted photos of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram, with her co-stars leaving love heart sentiments in the comments.

Rumors have circulated that Ruxandra was at her leaving bash with her soap pals over the weekend.

“I hope I’m wrong Ruxandra, but you’ve gone out with a few different coworkers recently and it appears like they’re departing parties,” one admirer said. “I don’t expect a reply, but I truly hope you’re remaining put for a little longer.”

“Lovely images, Ruxandra,” said another. Thank you for providing this information. They do, however, have a ‘Leaving Do’ air about them – I hope I’m wrong!”

“Really hope these aren’t departing do photos,” a third added, “because I want u in Corrie for many years to come, u amazing actress.”

When asked for response, Coronation Street stated that they “never comment on narrative speculation.”

What we do know is that Alina will find out this week. “The summary has come to an end.”