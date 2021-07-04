After parting up with her lover, a woman becomes a “orgasm instructor.”

A lady who felt like everything in her life was going wrong decided to leave her corporate job and pursue a new profession as a sexologist.

Caroline D’Arcy said her life underwent a ‘full 180-degree shift’ in a year after a breakup and the sale of her Wirral home.

The 34-year-old, who attended Upton Hall convent school, said she was introduced to sexology around this time.

Every Love Island contestant must adhere to 13 rigorous criteria.

Caroline expressed herself as follows: “This year has been a total 180-degree turn in my life.

“I was selling my Wirral rental property, I was frustrated at work, I was sorry that my relationship had ended – and I was venturing into the BDSM scene as a single person.

“I’d even been in an accident while on vacation skiing.

“Everything was going horribly wrong. It wasn’t a really enjoyable year.”

Caroline was exposed to a podcast called Sex Nerd Sandra by a friend around the same time, and it altered her life.

Caroline’s new BDSM inclinations earned her the nickname “Samantha Jones,” after Kim Cattrall’s character in Sex and the City.

She said, ” “Sex and human connection had always piqued my interest. I attended to a Catholic convent school where there was very little information about sex.

“I had a lot of different partners in my early thirties — I was the group’s “Samantha Jones,” and my friends were often laughing around the dinner table when I was talking about sex.

“A buddy mentioned Sex Nerd Sandra, a podcast hosted by a sex educator who used to work at Pleasure Chest, a LA sex shop, and it was like my world opened up.”

Caroline pursued her newfound interest in BDSM by attending BDSM-related events and workshops.

She chose to invest in a new career in sex coaching after selling her property and receiving a “chunk of money.”

She quit her job as a health and safety sales specialist in corporate management to start her own sex coach business.

Caroline, who now lives with her creative director partner, Salim, 34, in Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, said: “It had just opened my eyes for the first time. The summary comes to a close.