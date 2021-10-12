After overturning his automobile, a teen was brought to the hospital in a’serious’ state.

After reports of a crash on Moss Lane in Burscough at around 12.30pm on Monday, October 11, emergency services raced to the scene.

A Volkswagen Tiguan was southbound on the road when it drifted off the carriageway and overturned.

The car's driver, a 19-year-old Southport guy, sustained major head and abdominal injuries.

He was brought to Aintree Hospital for treatment before being moved to the Walton Centre for additional care.

Police have issued an information request, requesting any witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera evidence of the crash to come forward.

“An investigation is underway following a road traffic collision in Burscough that has left a man gravely injured,” said Lancashire Police Sgt Chris Evans.

“We’re looking for information and would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage that shows what happened,” says the statement.

“If you have any information, please contact 101 or email [email protected], citing log 0648 from October 11.”