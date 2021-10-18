After overhearing a conversation in a restaurant, a terrified woman intervenes.

A woman claimed she felt compelled to intervene after overhearing something at a restaurant.

Liberty Guy was out for a supper in Wallasey with her husband when she witnessed what she described as “controlling” and “coercive” behavior from a woman berating her boyfriend, who appeared to be “completely broken.”

The 34-year-old said she overheard the woman “shaming her husband” throughout the lunch and couldn’t help but speak up given his own past experience.

A ‘beautiful’ 22-year-old woman with a ‘golden heart’ died in a tunnel accident.

However, Liberty claimed that when she asked the man if he was okay, his companion urged her to “f**k off” and abused her.

“She told me to ‘f*** off’ and just gave me a full storm of verbal abuse,” she told The Washington Newsday, “to which I said, ‘Well, that confirms to me precisely the type of person you are, that you’re ready to behave like that to a perfect stranger.”

“This woman spent the entire lunch criticizing her husband and uttering the most horribly cruel and disgusting things I’ve ever heard someone say to their spouse.”

“I was quite startled that she was behaving like way in front of people, where others could hear her,” Liberty continued.

“She was being very, very loud, and it made all of us in the restaurant feel very uncomfortable.” She was being abrasive with the employees and other patrons of the restaurant.

“Some individuals told me that being around her made them feel unsafe since she was so unpredictable.”

Liberty, who deals with vulnerable people, said she felt motivated to speak up because of her own personal experience with abuse.

“I went over to the table and spoke to her husband and said, ‘You do appreciate that it’s not appropriate for someone to speak to you like that,” she told The Washington Newsday. What she’s doing is illegal, and she could face legal action as a result of her abuse.” “I can’t, in good conscience, let someone else go through what I’ve gone through without stepping in,” the Wallasey woman continued.

“Summary ends.” “When that woman first started behaving.”