After overcoming Joe Fournier in a comeback fight, David Haye has set his sights on Tyson Fury.

David Haye, a former cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing world champion, came out of retirement to defeat Joe Fournier on points.

At the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Hayemaker, 40, fought Fournier on the undercard of a fight between 58-year-old former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

Haye had not fought since losing to Tony Bellew by technical knockout in round five at the O2 Arena in London more than three years ago.

Over the course of eight rounds, all three judges favored Haye, two by 79-72 and the third by 80-71.

“There’s one fighter I’d come back to professional boxing for,” Haye stated in his post-fight interview. Tyson Fury is his name.

“I know what his kryptonite is, what he can’t handle with that huge fat dosser.

“Does he want to fight? You will be pursued by the Hayemaker.

“When Tyson Fury truly desires a challenge, the fans want to see it, they want to see Tyson Fury face someone capable of knocking him out.”