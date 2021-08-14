After overcoming alcoholism, a Liverpool MP is “happier than ever.”

Dan Carden has accomplished a lot by the age of 32.

He became a Member of Parliament at the age of 30 after graduating from the London School of Economics. He was put into a high-profile shadow front bench position two years later.

Carden, who was intelligent, talented, and an effective orator, always appeared to be taking his meteoric climb to popularity in stride.

Away from the green benches, however, the young MP was dealing with a crippling alcohol addiction that had been wreaking havoc on his life and mental health.

Carden talked strongly and passionately about his addiction, how coming to grips with his identity as a young gay man had influenced it, and how he was now in recovery, during a debate about Pride in Parliament last month.

The Walton MP has delivered a number of excellent speeches in the House of Commons, but this one stands out.

He talked about how he believed his drinking had put his life in jeopardy and had harmed his relationships, as well as the crucial interventions made by his loved ones along the way.

A few weeks after that historic speech, the Liverpool-born MP spoke to the Echo about its impact, his recovery journey, and how he’s determined to eradicate the stigma associated with seeking treatment for addiction and mental health issues.

“It was something that I thought a lot about and I was never exactly sure how or when I would do it,” he added of his choice to speak out.

“I’d been talking about it openly with friends and family, attending to therapy and AA meetings at home and in London, and speaking freely and openly about it, but there’s always the question of how to talk about it more publicly.

“Having the House of Commons is good for that, and it was crucial because drinking is a problem in politics and in Parliament – I know of MPs who have died of drunkenness and drug problems, though that isn’t the case.”

