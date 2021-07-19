After outcry, the cathedral retracts its plans for a ‘freedom day’ celebration.

After a massive protest, a cathedral has canceled plans to ring its bells to commemorate “Freedom Day.”

Chester Cathedral said on Twitter yesterday that it would ring its bells today to commemorate today’s so-called “liberation day,” when all covid restrictions in England were repealed.

Despite warnings raised by scientists and health workers, as well as rising infection rates, the government has lifted all public health restrictions across the country today.

All social barriers will be erased under the new laws, and people will no longer be required to wear masks in stores or on public transportation.

“To honor ‘Freedom Day,’ the Cathedral bells will sound tomorrow between 1.30pm and 5pm today,” Chester Cathedral tweeted yesterday.

However, the move did not go over well with many individuals, who responded in droves.

“I can think of a way to celebrate Freedom Day, come and have a look around the Intensive Care Unit in my hospital, the folks in there aren’t feeling especially free,” Royal Liverpool Hospital doctor Michael Goulden remarked. Maybe you’ll delete your ludicrous tweet then.”

“I’m a Cestrian,” said Rhodri Morgan-Smith, a doctor based at Warrington and Halton Trust. Born in Chester, he traveled out to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. As a doctor, I respectfully request that you do not rejoice. It’s not going to end well.”

The cathedral’s twitter account later posted that its plans had been amended in response to the concerns and feedback.

“We appreciate you everybody for your feedback regarding an intention to ring the Cathedral bells tomorrow honoring “Freedom Day,” according to a new tweet.

“We truly apologize for the insensitivity of this strategy and any inconvenience it may have caused. Tomorrow, the bells will not ring.”

On hearing about it, the Dean declined permission for the intended Monday ringing to take place, according to a third tweet.

A huge number of people have expressed gratitude to the cathedral for listening to the public and changing its mind.

Rachel Clarke, a prominent doctor and NHS campaigner, stated, “Thank you very much for reconsidering and apologizing.” Thank you very much.”