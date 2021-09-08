After other members of the Kennedy family expressed support for Sirhan Sirhan’s release, Ethel Kennedy condemned it.

The release of assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison has been criticised by Ethel Kennedy, the wife of the late Robert F. Kennedy, further dividing the family on whether he should be released on parole.

Sirhan was convicted of assassinating President John F. Kennedy in California in 1968, and members of the Kennedy family have expressed both support and opposition to his release. “He should not be paroled,” Ethel Kennedy stated in a brief statement shared on Twitter by her daughter, lawyer and activist Kerry Kennedy.

Former U.S. Representative Joseph P. Kennedy II, RFK’s oldest son, expressed his disapproval of Sirhan’s parole potential in an email on August 29.

“I recognize that there are opposing viewpoints on whether or not to commute this killer’s sentence, including within my own family. Emotions and sentiments, on the other hand, do not alter facts or history,” Kennedy stated in his statement.

Sirhan’s release has been denounced by five of his siblings, including Kerry Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Douglas Kennedy, two of RFK’s other children, have expressed support.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Ethel Kennedy, 93, stated, “Bobby believed we should endeavor to ‘tame the savagery of man and make mild the life of the world.’”

“He wanted to bring people together to build a better, stronger country in Vietnam by ending the conflict. He aspired to be a good parent and loving husband above all else,” she wrote, adding, “Our family and country have experienced an unfathomable loss as a result of one man’s inhumanity.” We believe in the compassion that spared his life, but we also feel that by taming his act of violence, he should not be able to frighten again.”

Sirhan has registered in more than 20 programs, including anger management workshops, tai chi, and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, according to the California Parole Board, which determined last month that he no longer poses a threat to society. Sirhan has been serving a life sentence for the past 53 years.

The board’s staff will evaluate the decision over the next four months. The bill will then be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, who will have 30 days to grant, reverse, or alter it.

Robert F. Kennedy was an American politician who served as the president of the United States from 1961 to 1963. This is a condensed version of the information.