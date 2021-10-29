After opposing vaccinations and lockdowns, a doctor was barred from practicing medicine.

After purportedly opposing COVID vaccine regulations and lockout tactics, a doctor in Ontario, Canada, has been suspended.

Rochagné Kilian, a physician from Owen Sound, was barred from practicing medicine by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), the province’s regulating medical organization, on Wednesday.

According to CP24, the suspension decision was an interim order, and the CPSO claimed that Kilian’s opinion endangers patients’ health.

CPSO and Kilian were asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received.

According to a CPSO spokeswoman, “[the order]was made under the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act, which allows the College to issue interim orders where it has evidence to suggest that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury.”

Kilian’s acts were not detailed in full, but a spokeswoman indicated that more information regarding her actions will be released “at the earliest feasible moment.”

“Allegations referred to the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal may be included.” Members can also appeal interim orders to the courts, where the College will offer evidence in support of its judgment,” a CPSO spokeswoman told CP24.

Kilian, who left Grey Bruce Health Services as an emergency department doctor in August, was one of two doctors barred from providing medical exemptions to the COVID vaccine, mask, and testing mandates this month.

She and Dr. Mark Trozzi had already been warned against voicing their opposition to pandemic limitations and their reservations about the COVID vaccination.

On the CPSO website, there was no information on Trozzi’s primary practice or medical specialty.

Kilian has previously spoken at anti-vaccine mandate rallies organized by the Grey-Bruce Freedom Fighters.

Both doctors were obliged to display notices in their offices stating that they were not permitted to issue medical exemptions to COVID-related regulations.

“Whether or not [he]/she is physically present at the Practice Location, [the doctors]shall post a sign in all waiting rooms, examination rooms, and consulting rooms, in all Practice Locations, in a clearly visible and secure location, at all times,” the restriction for each doctor stated, according to CP24 earlier this month.

Each doctor “shall not give medical exemptions in regard to COVID-19,” according to the notice. This is a condensed version of the information.