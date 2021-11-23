After opening the door to her mother-in-house, law’s the women were ‘heartbroken.’

When she arrived at her mother-in-residence, law’s a mother of five stated she was “heartbroken.”

On Saturday morning (November 20), Leah Best arrived at her mother-in-house law’s in Prescot to find the house had been broken into and all of her children’s Christmas presents had been stolen.

The 24-year-old said she was planning to spend the weekend at the house on Hughes Avenue while her mother-in-law was in Blackpool when she found out what had happened.

“I am angry that someone could steal from children and heartbroken that all of my children’s toys have been taken,” the mother of five told The Washington Newsday.

In the break-in, Leah claimed that a number of electronics she had purchased for her children, all of whom are under the age of five, were stolen, along with ‘all types of stocking fillers.’

The burglary is being investigated by Merseyside Police, who believe it happened between November 16 and 20 while the house was empty.

A number of children’s toys, including a Nerf gun, were reported stolen, according to the police.

Investigations and forensics have been carried out.

Megan Hagan, who also lives in the Prescot area, learned of the break-in and organized a fundraiser to help the family avoid having their Christmas destroyed.

The Prescot woman said she has received ‘tons of toys’ from people all across the region after she posted about the burglary and started a collection on Facebook, where she asked for ‘anything at all – no matter how large or tiny.’

“I had folks emailing me to gather money and presents,” Megan told The Washington Newsday.

“The people of Liverpool were incredibly generous in their donations of bikes and tablets.

“It’s terrible that the girl has five children four weeks before Christmas.”

“At this time of year, everyone double-checks that doors are locked.”

“It’s literally everyone’s worst nightmare.”

Megan has acquired a variety of Marvel figures, soft toys, books, motorcycles, and play kitchens, as seen by photos of the items she has received thus far.

She also stated that since her Saturday post, she has received £350 in cash donations.

“I’ve collected loads that are still not finished,” Megan continued.

