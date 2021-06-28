After opening her mother’s Christmas present, the bride-to-be reduces five dress sizes.

After witnessing the gift her mother gave her on Christmas Eve, a bride-to-be dropped five dress sizes.

Emily Drummond was determined that her wedding photos would not appear like her weight-loss “before” images when her fiance Paul Campbell proposed to her.

But on Christmas Eve, when she noticed the size of the matching pyjamas her mother had bought her, she resolved to change her ways, according to the Mirror Online.

By forgoing calorie tracking and eating the foods she enjoys, the 26-year-old fell from a size 20 to a size 10.

“I started Slimming World in January 2020, weighing 18st 4lb,” Emily explained.

“It’s hard for me to realize how far I’ve come.

“I never would have guessed that by having the flexibility to eat anything I wanted, I could lose nearly 6 pounds.”

“I’ve gone down from a size 20 to a size 10 and I can’t wait to walk down the aisle in the wedding dress I’ve chosen.

“We’ve set the date for September, and we’re crossing our fingers that we’ll be able to have the wedding of our dreams.”

Emily’s voyage was not without its difficulties.

“I’d spent years trying to lose weight and feel like I’d tried every weight-loss approach out there,” she explained.

“However, I was never able to keep it up for more than three days.

“I found calorie counting to be just too ambiguous, and I was always shocked that you could eat takeout as long as you stayed under your calorie budget.”

While Emily’s goal was to be a thinner bride, Paul’s proposal coincided with a “all-you-can-eat” holiday and a trip to Las Vegas, and by Christmas 2019, she was the heaviest she had ever been.

She said: “Christmas Eve brought the final straw.

“My mum gave everyone a gift of matching pyjamas. I opened mine and saw they were a size 20, that was it.”

A fortnight later, she joined Slimming World and “never looked back”.

A study by ­Slimming World found Emily, from Newcastle, Co Down, was far from alone in finding calorie-counting hard.

Almost three-quarters of adults said they felt it takes away the freedom of enjoying food.

Slimming World’s Carolyn Pallister agrees, saying: “From a health perspective, it’s important to think about the foods. Summary ends.