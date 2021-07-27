After opening fire on partygoers in Texas and killing one, a gunman was stoned to death.

Local authorities say a gunman who opened fire at a party in Fort Worth on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least two others, was stoned to death with bricks by partygoers.

The gunshot occurred around 1 a.m. at a home on Shiloh Drive in the Como area, according to Fort Worth police. According to the police department, an attendee became enraged and departed the premises. According to NBC News, the person, whose name has not been revealed, returned with another person and got into a dispute with other partygoers.

According to the statement, the gunman started fire, and partygoers stoned him with concrete landscape bricks.

The gunman was alleged to have fallen to the ground, but it was unclear if he tripped while being pursued by partygoers or if he was tackled. Authorities say he was still shooting as he collapsed. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

One person died as a result of the shooting, while another had a non-life threatening injury. Since then, the injured person has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Dallas Morning News, authorities stated a third person was hurt during the shooting incident, but no other details were revealed.

Dee Edwards, a neighbor, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she phoned police after hearing a ruckus and peeking outside to find “two bodies in my driveway.”

Debra Mobley, another neighbor, called the incident “ridiculous,” noting that the neighborhood was typically “silent” and that no comparable incident had occurred previously. Another neighbor once approached the residence where the shooting occurred because “they play the music pretty loud” on weekends, according to Mobley.

According to a local police call log, the first 911 call about the shooting was hung up on, while another call stated that five individuals had been shot.

Michael Crain of District 3 stated the Como region has experienced an uptick in violent crimes, mentioning an eight-person gunshot incident on Horne Street as an example.

Another shooting occurred in Fort Worth about a week ago, near the E. Hattie St. area, in which a 19-year-old was injured by a gunshot. When police officers came to visit him at the hospital, the adolescent reportedly refused to communicate with them.

According to police call log records, the teen himself reported the shooting. He also drove himself to the hospital before the clock struck 12 a.m. An investigation into gun violence has been launched. Brief News from Washington Newsday.