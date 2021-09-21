After opening a McDonald’s Nuggets meal, a medical worker felt “gutted” and said, “He Could Just Cry.”

After learning that his package of chicken nuggets from a fast-food restaurant included pickles instead of chicken nuggets, a 27-year-old British guy was left hungry and unhappy.

According to The Daily Mirror, the guy, identified only as Stuart, had purchased the McDonald’s chicken McNuggets from the chain’s Penn Road location in Wolverhampton around 10 p.m. on Sept. 14 after his shift.

However, when the National Health Service worker returned home to Wombourne, he discovered that his huge chicken nuggets supper had been replaced with pickles, according to the site.

“He looked like he was about to cry when he got home and opened the box. Megan Taylor, Stuart’s 25-year-old girlfriend, was cited in the Daily Mirror as stating, “We couldn’t believe it.” “At first, I laughed, but as soon as I saw his face, I knew he was devastated.”

“He was starving and all he wanted to do was eat his food. You don’t expect to find a bunch of gherkins when you open your meal,” she continued.

Taylor claimed Stuart had ordered from the fast-food establishment because it was “rapid.”

She explained, “His work is just insane, and he never knows when he’ll get home or even get two minutes to himself to catch a bite to eat.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, speculated that the mix-up was caused by a staff joke.

“How could gherkins be mistaken for nuggets?” says the narrator. Taylor remarked.

“They don’t look anything alike, and if it was a mistake, they would have noticed while filling the box,” she added.

In response to the incident, a McDonald’s spokesperson made a statement.

“We regret to learn of this customer’s negative experience. “We would advise them to contact our Customer Service team, who would be able to assist them further,” the spokeswoman stated.

A similar occurrence occurred in late June in Androscoggin County, Maine, when a mother discovered prescription medications in her 11-year-old son’s signature McDonald’s Happy Meal.

On June 30, police got a report about a family finding Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opiate addiction, in an order they picked up from a McDonald’s in Auburn, Maine.

After it was discovered that two of the restaurant’s employees, Michael Sevey, 43, and Mariah Grant, 29, were involved for the incident, they were arrested.

In a separate incident, a 42-year-old man from Polk County, Iowa, was arrested after threatening to blow up a nearby McDonald’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.