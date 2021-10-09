After opening a man’s message on a dating app, a Liverpool woman was left speechless.

Stephanie Campbell, 22, was astonished when she received a message from a recent match on the dating app Hinge on Sunday, September 26.

That evening, the man who had liked one of Stephanie’s photos wrote her a message that said, ‘yes **** it you’ll do.’

Stephanie, from Huyton, chose to tweet the message with the caption ‘Again.’ Speechless. Someone should tell me this is a joke,’ says the narrator.

The photo has been shared thousands of times, and while Steph has received hundreds of supportive responses, she has also received hateful remarks.

“I’d matched with him, but I hadn’t been on the app in a couple of days,” Steph explained. I saw the warning, but it didn’t bother me because it happened all the time.

“It seems like it’s a common occurrence with dating apps because people don’t seem to take them seriously.” It shouldn’t be this way; I don’t like receiving messages like these, and I try to make fun of them.

“I try to have a little banter with them, but I’m sure there are some who will take it terribly.”

“I typically get one or two of these messages per week.” I believe the issue is that people are aware that they will not meet the people with whom they are conversing. There are undoubtedly some girls who will pay attention to communications like this.” After her post went public, Steph said the young man unmatched her ‘out of humiliation,’ but she’s been forced to cope with additional harsh messages.

After receiving additional ‘disgusting’ messages from males who created phony profiles to approach her, she has ‘taken a break from Twitter.’

“People have even messaged me afterwards and claimed I don’t deserve anything better than that,” Steph remarked. I get a lot of abuse online, mostly from people who create phony identities to message me.

“These males would never say things like this to a woman in person, but they believe they can.”

