After opening a drawer in her daughter’s Alder Hey room, her mother became enraged.

According to her mother, a 15-year-old girl with a history of mental health concerns was placed in an Alder Hey room where medications had been left in a drawer.

Following a call from her mother, Kate* (not her real name) was apprehended by police and sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

When her mother Jess* discovered drugs in a bag in the drawer, she was “astonished.”

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “My child was in because she was attempting suicide and there were drugs in the room with her.

“That is an extremely risky situation, but it is not only harmful for my child. It’s possible that the youngster in the room wasn’t mine.

“That could have been a two-year-old child who mistook it for a candy box.”

Jess expressed concern about alerting Kate to the pills’ presence, so she closed the drawer and stayed by her daughter’s side for the four hours they were in that room.

Kate’s mental health team, she alleged, did not engage with her before she was discharged.

Jess explained: “She didn’t get to speak to anyone that day at the hospital.

“‘Well, we’ve reviewed your notes and we believe you need to modify the way you think, so we’re going to discharge you,’ they stated.

“So I’m not taking her seriously, but I’m taking it seriously.

“Wouldn’t it be serious if she ended up in the morgue?”

For three years, the “adorable” youngster with a “golden heart” who would “give someone her last dime” has battled mental illness.

Jess had previously contacted the police to report her concerns about Kate, but they had previously dropped her off at home rather than taking her to the hospital, as they did on Wednesday, December 15.

Her mother stated: “They began with what appeared to be typical adolescent tantrums, but they always went too far.

“She’d yell, shout, and refuse to do things, and she’d hurl stuff. After that, she began to injure herself.” It’s been a constant battle for her to keep up with her daughter’s shifting moods and the unexplained causes for them. “The summary has come to an end.”