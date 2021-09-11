After open heart surgery, parents say their 4-year-old daughter “mooses at everyone.”

A young girl’s parents were left speechless after taking her to the hospital when she was just two months old.

Eleanor Morris, 4, has had many procedures owing to defects in her heart, according to her father Nathaniel Morris of Warrington.

Nathaniel claims it began when the baby girl was only two months old and was admitted to the hospital with bronchitis.

A man’s altruistic act in aid of flood-affected families

Eleanor’s cardiac abnormalities were discovered there, and she had her first open heart surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital when she was just seven months old.

“It started when she was two months old, she developed bronchitis and was taken to Warrington General, where the children doctors came to us in the middle of the night and asked whether we knew our daughter had a murmur,” Eleanor’s father told The Washington Newsday.

“We had no idea about it because it wasn’t picked up during scans or during the pregnancy, so we didn’t know about it.”

“Eleanor’s mother, Louisa, was at home, so we summoned her to come in just to keep her informed because it was 3 a.m.

“They sent us home so she could recover from her bronchitis,” says the narrator. We received a letter from Alder Hey a few weeks later informing us that the cardiac team wanted to visit Eleanor.

“They informed us of the situation and conducted numerous scans. She had her first open heart surgery when she was seven months old, and they wrapped a band around her to stem the bleeding and heal the wounds.

“By that time, we were aware of three holes in her body.”

Eleanor “progressed wonderfully,” according to Nathaniel, who added that she started nursery and visited a new expert at Alder Hey who was in charge of the four-year-care. old’s

“Eleanor has a new expert, and she is outstanding, there is no other way to put it,” he remarked.

“The doctor explained that she wanted to do some research on her and examine into [her heart]to understand what was going on.

“Eleanor had a catheter inserted into her crotch and then into her heart,” says the doctor.

Eleanor had a second open heart surgery to fix a huge hole a month later, on July 23.

This is the time. “The summary has come to an end.”