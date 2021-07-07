After only 48 hours in the villa, Love Island’s Chuggs Wallis has returned to the UK.

After a brief stay in the Love Island villa, Chuggs Wallis has posted on Instagram that he is back in the UK.

After being dumped due to being single, the bucket hat business owner only stayed in the villa for 48 hours.

He appeared on Love Island last week with Liam Reardon with the hopes of upsetting the original couples, but they were unable to form a relationship.

Oliver is the name of Chuggs, which stands for “cuddles and embraces.” The young entrepreneur entered the resort, claiming to be a blonde with his sights set on Chloe Burrows.

Chloe, on the other hand, opted to date Hugo Hammond and made it plain that they were only friends.

“Thank you for all the nice sentiments and a warm welcome back, it means the world,” Chuggs wrote on Instagram. Lots of love to everyone else who made it through more than 48 hours. It’s on its way back. #loveisland2021”

He was left alone with Brad McClelland, but Brad was able to save his spot because newbie Rachel Finni chose the Northumberland laborer.

Some fans, however, believe Brad was the incorrect option for Rachel because his attention is already drawn to newcomers Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford.

Fans were not surprised because Brad had stated that his type was tiny and blonde.